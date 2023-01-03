A community football club in Dacorum has been named as one of the winners of England Football Grassroots Football Awards for 2022.

On December 30, Hertfordshire Football Association (FA) revealed that Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football Club was named as Hertfordshire FA Grassroots Cub of the Year for 2022.

Advertisement

Chair of trustees at Berkhamsted Raiders, Chris Armond, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with this news, it’s a genuine honour for the club to be recognised in this way. On behalf of the whole club, I’d like to say a huge thank you to all our volunteers, staff, parents and players who give their time and passion to making the club what it is.”

Pictured: Some of the players on match day

The club has grown its membership to over 1,300 and has continued to expand its girls’ football section with more than 350 players this season. The club also runs inclusive football for people with physical and neurological disabilities as well as walking football and the increasingly popular Futsal format.

Chief executive of Hertfordshire FA, Karl Lingham, said: “Our role at Hertfordshire FA is to support grassroots football and the thousands of volunteers involved in the game across our county. We are always full of admiration for those who give up their time for others, working hard to improve standards and increase opportunities in the game.”

Advertisement