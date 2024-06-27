Berkhamsted Leisure Centre pool to reopen after repair work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre is pleased to announce the reopening of its swimming pool on Monday 1 July 2024.

The pool closed in late April due to a leak requiring repair.

Dacorum Borough Council and Everyone Active, the site's operator, utilised the closure to implement additional essential upgrades to avoid disruption in the future.

These improvements included enhancing the pool tank and filtration system, as well as completely regrouting the tiles.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We're thrilled to welcome our community back to a refreshed and more efficient swimming pool. We know it's a much-loved and popular facility, and we're pleased to reopen in time for the summer holidays.

"While the leak necessitated the initial closure, the council used this opportunity to make additional improvements, which have addressed both the immediate issue and long-term maintenance needs.

"Although some of these enhancements may not be immediately visible, they are crucial for preventing future disruptions. We're confident these improvements will contribute to a more enjoyable and dependable service for years to come and we thank customers for their patience."

During the closure, swimming lessons were relocated to Everyone Active's Hemel Hempstead site. Fitness members with a swimming add-on were also accommodated at the Hemel Hempstead pool for lane and public swimming sessions.

The pool will open at 6:00am on Monday for lane swimming, which will continue until 9:00am.