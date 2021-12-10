Berkhamsted Gym invites residents to charity open day to support the homeless in Dacorum

A gym in Berkhamsted is inviting residents to a charity open day to raise money for DENS.

Best Results Fitness, an independent gym on Northbridge Road, will open the gym for members of the public on Saturday, December 18, from 10.30am till 1.30pm for BRF DENS Charity Xmas event.

People will be able to join the 50 minute sessions or just pop in, make a donation and enjoy a festive drink and snack.

Best Results Fitness is raising money for DENS

The gym, which specialises in small group personal training, is offering free festive refreshments and fun, family sessions, in exchange for a donation to the DENS foodbank.

Lauren, studio manager, said: "We open the gym to anyone who would like to make a donation to the DENS Dacorum food bank, it's not compulsory to take part in the sessions, you can simply come in and make your donation, meet the team and enjoy a festive refreshment with us.

"It's really important to us to give back to local charities, especially at Christmas time, and we love to affiliate with other local, independent businesses; while doing so.

"We also open the gym up for people to pop in and make their donation and enjoy a festive refreshment, if they don't want to take part in the sessions.

Ben and Lauren with their two children, Mila and Luca, at a BRF DENS Charity Xmas event

"Most of our clients bring their children along, and Ben holds really fun, family focused sessions, full of games and exercise.

"Each year we then drop our donations off to the food bank, following the event, in time for Christmas.

"The gym is affiliated with a few local businesses, who have offered prizes to our raffle.

"We are selling raffle tickets for £1 each in order to raise funds as well as canned donations to the bank."

There will also be a charity raffle a variety of prizes, there are donations from Berkhamsted based businesses, including:

> Zero Sushi

> Berkhamsted Sports Shop

> Castle Hairdressing

> The Gatsby

> &Quirky

> Tobias Oliver Interiors.

Ben and Lauren have been running Best Results Fitness since 2013, and moved to the new premises on Northbridge Road in April this year.

Lauren said: "Lockdown meant we really had to grow and focus on our business, and we've worked really hard to keep our gym community going.