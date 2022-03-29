Berkhamsted flower shop helps spread bunches of joy by donating flowers

A flower shop in Berkhamsted has been helping to spread bunches of joy by delivering flowers to a local hospice.

Hanako Flower Shop, based on the High Street, has been donating the bouquets to The Hospice of St Francis, using blooms that would have otherwise gone to waste as part of their ‘no flower left behind’ sustainability initiative.

Sharon, Head of IPU at The Hospice of St Francis, said, “We were delighted to receive a delivery of beautiful bouquet donations from Hanako Flower Shop. We displayed them on our Inpatient Unit for our patients, their relatives and our staff to enjoy. Gestures like this really make our day and are greatly appreciated on the Unit.

Karen from the Hospice’s reception team with the donated flowers

“Thank you so much for thinking of us and for your fantastic donation!”

The Hospice of St Francis is a charity that helps 2,000 local people and their families in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire live their precious lives well by improving symptoms, achieving personal goals, and helping them feel safe.

Kate Parrott, Head Florist at Hanako Flower Shop, said: “We’re passionate about sharing joy and happiness through flowers, so there’s nothing we love more than creating and donating bouquets for the hospice.