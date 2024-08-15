Berkhamsted dog gets crucial surgery on broken leg after community fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The people of Berkhamsted have banded together to raise enough money for a dog who needed immediate surgery.

Residents raised over £10,000 allowing Rosie to get surgery on a broken leg. Rosie suffered the broken leg when she went missing from her owners’ home in Berkhamsted earlier this month, she was lost for a week.

It is unknown how she was injured, but the family believes she may have been hit by a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie, a five-year-old black miniature Poodle, was also discovered covered in maggots and her pelvis was said to be shattered.

Rosie is in a stable condition

Immediate veterinary treatment was provided to ease Rosie’s suffering and clean her up, but she required over £10,000 of treatment to fix her broken bones.

To assist her owners, Andy Nicolle and Lianna Marie Tibbles, Lisa Hardinge set up a fundraiser, which can be seen here, to raise money on behalf of the family. Andy and Lianna borrowed £5,000 to start giving Rosie, who was found dehydrated and exhausted, the life-changing treatment she needed.

In roughly 24 hours, the money for the surgery was raised, at the time of writing just shy of £12,000 has been given to help out Rosie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family said on the fundraising page this morning: “Because of you all she has had her surgery and pulled through. Our teeny tiny pooch is the strongest pup ever.” They also confirmed that she is in a stable condition.

Also, the family detailed the community efforts that enabled them to be reunited with Rosie. They credited the people who provided them with drone, CCTV, doorbell, and other video footage to help with their search.

They paid tribute to people who posted updates and spread the words across local WhatsApp groups.

Rosie was lost while the family were away on holiday, when she was being looked after by a carer. Mike and Lianna had to cut their holiday short and bring their children home too, to begin searching for their beloved pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They feared the worst when she was alone in blistering summer heat and worked with specialist lost pet services to find their tiny Poodle.

An estimated 400 posters were placed around Hertfordshire to help spread the word.