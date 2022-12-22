British Airways accidentally flew a dog, belonging to a Berkhamsted couple, to Saudi Arabia – 3,000 miles in the wrong direction.

Madison and James Miller were relocating from the town to Nashville, Tennessee and assumed their five-year-old black Labrador, Bluebell, was in the hold. But when the couple went to the airport office to collect Bluebell, they were told that a mix-up art Heathrow meant that their pet was on a flight to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

American-born Madison told the Sun: “We’re upset because all this has been very upsetting for our dog.”

Madison and James Miller's dog

Bluebell was caged for 60 hours, flew 10,000 miles and had a 20 minute walk and vet check in Riyadh before arriving in Nashville.

The couple asked British Airways to pay for her medication and rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for IAG Cargo, BA’s cargo partner, said: “We are very sorry for the recent error that occurred during Bluebell’s trip to Nashville. We take the responsibility of caring for people’s loved animals seriously and are investigating how the redirection happened. Whilst Bluebell's route was longer than it should have been, we ensured she was on the first flight back to Nashville from London Heathrow.

"During her time with us she received refreshments frequently and had time outside to stretch her legs – including regular walks and eight hours with the team at the Heathrow Animal Reception centre who cared for her.”

