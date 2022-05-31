A Berkhamsted charity is asking the public to help their fundraising efforts as they feel the strain amid the cost of living crisis.

The Pepper Foundation, a charity which provides funds for children’s hospice services, has seen its fuel costs rise as they make vital trips to children in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

In 2021, the nursing team drove over 22,313 miles - almost once around the earth.

The cost of fuel has risen by 12 per cent which has increased the cost for the nursing team to visit families.

In April, the team was said to have made 80 face-to-face visits to sick children across the two counties.

The Pepper Foundation is asking that people in Dacorum will sponsor the nurses’ mileage with the target to sponsor being 20,000 miles which comes to £10,000.