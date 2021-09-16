Berkhamsted charity invites residents for a unique walk around Sunnyside Northchurch

A charity in Berkhamsted that offers work experience for vulnerable adults is inviting people to join them on a wildlife trail in Northchurch this weekend.

Sunnyside Rural Trust is encouraging people to enjoy the unique walk at Sunnyside Northchurch from 10am till 2pm on Saturday, September 18.

There will be something for everyone, you will be able to spot the wildlife, look at moth traps, sow some seeds, learn about pond dipping, see the animals, enjoy refreshments at the café, see the apple press in action and watch woodworking demos with The Repair Shed.

Children must bring a responsible adult for the walk, and can meet at the Upper Allotments on New Road, Northchurch.

The charity is advising people to wear appropriate footwear and clothing. It is £3 per wildlife trail map and you pay on the day.

Sunnyside Rural Trust is a charity and social enterprise working with adults with learning disabilities through horticultural activities in Berkhamsted, Northchurch and Hemel Hempstead.

Sunnyside provides meaningful and enjoyable work opportunities for learning specific skills that enable young people and adults with learning disabilities to achieve greater independence and employment.

It aims to offer paid, supported employment posts to people with learning disabilities and currently has six former service users in paid positions with Sunnyside - including caretakers, head of animal care, a barista and gardeners.

Sunnyside challenges the public’s perception of people with learning disabilities by focussing on what they achieve rather than on their ‘disability’.

Trainees, at Sunnyside are enabled to gain horticultural skills and, more significantly, to develop valuable social skills.