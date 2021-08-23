Berkhamsted Chamber raises thousands to support five local charities
The money will be split between five charities in Dacorum
Thousands of pounds were raised for good causes at a charity barbecue.
The Berkhamsted and District Chamber of Commerce raised £2,500 at the event held last Wednesday at Berkhamsted Cricket Club.
Organised and hosted by Chamber committee member, Simon Double, initially for Chamber members as a social and networking event, it was opened up to local residents and a hundred
people turned up.
Guests were treated to a Champagne reception followed by a two-course barbecue and live piano by former Berkhamsted School pupil, Joe Beadle.
There was also a pottery demonstration by Ian Jones from the Open Door charity.
The money raised was split evenly among what Simone termed “the big five” charities, namely Age UK Dacorum, Berkhamsted Town Hall Trust, DENS, Open Door Berkhamsted and The Hospice of St Francis.Berkhamsted resident and businessman, Simon, who runs his own racehorse syndication company, Solario Racing, was delighted with the turn out and the amount of money raised.
He said: "I had the idea of a social get-together early in the year as I thought people have been starved of socialising and would enjoy letting their hair down a little after all the various lockdowns.
“Business leaders, neighbours and friends have been so supportive and £2,500 raised was beyond my wildest expectations.
"We had a raffle with some great prizes donated by local companies including Tring Brewery, Haines Watts and Rayden Solicitors.
“A special thank you should go to Berkhamsted School who donated £1,000.”
Lucy Hume, a fundraiser from The Hospice of St Francis spoke for all the charities when she said: “I wanted to say a huge thank you again for a lovely evening last night.
"We are so grateful to be one of the ‘big five' and you have raised a tremendous amount for our special hospice care – thank you so much!
"It was great to be back face-to-face with our amazing business community and I think everyone enjoyed themselves, well done!”
If any business wishes to join the Berkhamsted Chamber of Commerce, they can contact Simon Double at [email protected].