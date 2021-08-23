Berkhamsted Chamber raises thousands to support five local charities

Thousands of pounds were raised for good causes at a charity barbecue.

The Berkhamsted and District Chamber of Commerce raised £2,500 at the event held last Wednesday at Berkhamsted Cricket Club.

Organised and hosted by Chamber committee member, Simon Double, initially for Chamber members as a social and networking event, it was opened up to local residents and a hundred

Event organiser and emcee, Simon Double third from the right with charity fundraisers

people turned up.

Guests were treated to a Champagne reception followed by a two-course barbecue and live piano by former Berkhamsted School pupil, Joe Beadle.

There was also a pottery demonstration by Ian Jones from the Open Door charity.

Open Door’s Joan Fisher picks out a raffle ticket (C) Fran Martin - DENS

He said: "I had the idea of a social get-together early in the year as I thought people have been starved of socialising and would enjoy letting their hair down a little after all the various lockdowns.

“Business leaders, neighbours and friends have been so supportive and £2,500 raised was beyond my wildest expectations.

"We had a raffle with some great prizes donated by local companies including Tring Brewery, Haines Watts and Rayden Solicitors.

“A special thank you should go to Berkhamsted School who donated £1,000.”

Event organiser and emcee, Simon Double during the raffle (C) Fran Martin - DENS

Lucy Hume, a fundraiser from The Hospice of St Francis spoke for all the charities when she said: “I wanted to say a huge thank you again for a lovely evening last night.

"We are so grateful to be one of the ‘big five' and you have raised a tremendous amount for our special hospice care – thank you so much!

"It was great to be back face-to-face with our amazing business community and I think everyone enjoyed themselves, well done!”