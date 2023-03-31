Berkhamsted care home’s appeal for 100 cards from wellwishers to help celebrate much loved resident’s 100th birthday

A care home in Berkhamsted has issued a special appeal to help mark resident Lorna Hennessy‘s milestone100th birthday by asking people to send 100 birthday cards.

Staff at Kilfillan House are planning a party for Lorna’s 100th birthday on Aril 4 and are looking forward to celebrating her special day with Lorna’s favourite glass of sweet white wine and a Victoria sponge cake.

Home Manager Jessica Britton said: “We are really looking forward to Lorna’s 100th birthday. We are hoping that the community will send as many cards as possible to show her how truly special she is and help her to celebrate in style.

"Celebrating milestone birthdays is incredibly important to us at Kilfillan House - we love making a fuss of every individual resident, and Lorna deserves to have a day as wonderful as she is.”

When asked her secret to a long and happy life, Lorna commented: “I have enjoyed lots of dancing and exercise.”

Lorna moved to Kilfillan House in December 2022 and has since made many friends at her new home. She enjoys participating in the many activities hosted by the staff, her favourite being when she held a Gecko during animal therapy. Lorna says she really enjoys being in the company of the other residents and staff in the home.

Lorna was born and raised in Wandsworth. During her youth, Lorna worked for the English Tourist Board making models of dolls. Lorna is fond of her doll collection and will proudly be displaying these on her special day.

She married her husband, Bill, in Worcester Park, Surrey in 1948 and they had one daughter together, Shenagh, and Lorna is now a proud grandmother to two grandchildren, Claire and Tom.

If you would like to send a birthday card to Lorna, address it to: Lorna Hennessey, Kilfillan House Bupa Care Home, Graemesdyke Road, Berkhamsted HP4 3LZ.

