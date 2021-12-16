Berkhamsted business supports Rennie Grove's appeal to fund night of nursing care

Rennie Grove’s annual appeal to local companies to fund a night of nursing care over the Christmas period has already raised over £40,000 – enough to fund 50 nights of care in

patients’ homes.

The charity provides care and support for patients diagnosed with life-limiting illness and their families

Rennie Grove’s hospice at home nurses visit patients at any time of the day or night

Scannell Properties in Berkhamsted is one of the businesses funding a night or multiple nights of Rennie Grove Hospice Care nursing care. In total 23 companies have generously donated towards the appeal.

Nicola Aquila, senior corporate partnerships executive, said: “We’re extremely grateful to our corporate supporters for backing this campaign once again this year.

"It costs the charity £811 every night to provide what many of our patients and families call their lifeline.

"Thanks to companies’ generous donations, our nurses can keep caring for patients in their own homes over the festive period and beyond.”

Rennie Grove’s hospice at home nurses visit patients at any time of the day or night, helping to prevent hospital admissions and giving patients the choice to spend their final days at home surrounded by their loved ones.

This service – unique in the local community – is more important than ever during the holiday season, when other services are limited or unavailable and when spending time with families and friends is particularly precious.

Nicola added: “During the pandemic, our nurses have been busier than ever and in the last year we saw a 23 per cent increase in the number of nursing visits needed during the night with

demand for night-time telephone support rising by 32 per cent too.”

To thank the companies Rennie Grove has created a custom advent calendar for its website and social channels, showing which company has covered the cost of each night’s nursing care.

Nicola added: “It’s important to us that we can recognise and acknowledge the support of local companies.