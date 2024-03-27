Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Berkhamsted bank is set to close tomorrow (Thursday) for three weeks.

The town’s HSBC is undergoing internal building work as part of a ‘refresh’ project.

It will close from 2pm tomorrow and is expected to re-open on April 19 at 9.30am.

The makeover includes new signs and cash machines.

Andy Byrne, HSBC UK’s Local Director, said: “We continue to invest in our branch network to make our customers’ experience banking with us a good one. We are pleased that our Berkhamsted branch is getting a refresh, with some painting, new signage and the installation of new state-of-the-art cash machines, which we are excited about.

“We have been talking to customers about the temporary closure for the last month, and while we are having the work done people can continue to use their nearest Post Office for day to day transactions, plus mobile and online banking is available 24/7 in addition to being able to call our contact centre.”

Bank staff will also be hosting Community Pop Up Events at Berkhamsted Library.

Members of the team will be available on April 3 and April 10, from 10am to 2pm, to support customers.

Customers can also continue to use other nearby branches with St Albans being the closest.

The bank avoided a country-wide cull two years ago when HSBC bosses announced the closure of 69 branches.

It followed over 80 previous closures including in nearby Hemel Hempstead.