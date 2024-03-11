BBC One’s The Repair Shop are calling for Hemel Hempstead communities to take part in new series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team behind BBC One’s The Repair Shop are looking for Hemel Hempstead residents to take part in a new series.

Jay Blades and the repair experts are returning to the barn to film the next series of the much-loved programme and are on the lookout for special items to restore to their former glory.

Since launching on our screens in 2017, the experts have saved more than a thousand precious items and historical artifacts – with memorable fixes like the iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships, and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings, and charming household objects, and the team are searching for more treasures hidden across the country waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn.

The Repair Shop's presenter, Jay Blades, said: “Series ten! It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

Ceramics Expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “We’ve fixed so many different items, including very niche objects. If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating back story, and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you.”