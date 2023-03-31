The first took place at Tring Park Bridge over the A41 when a banner reading NO FUTURE IN FOSSIL FUELS was unfurled.

A smaller banner - on the grass in Tring Park below – invited people to join a Unite to Survive event.

Nicknamed The Big One, it will take place in Westminster on April 21 when Extinction Rebellion launches its biggest ever mobilisation campaign.

Local activists are calling for a ban on plastic grass because it doesn't sustain wildlife and causes surface run-off, which can lead to flooding.

The controversial group uses non-violent civil disobedience to attract attention to its cause and hopes to encourage a crowd of more than 100,000 to take to the streets outside the Houses of Parliament next month.

Sue Hampton of Berkhamsted said: “The number of people committed to being there rises daily as more and more groups including those from charities and faith organisations join with us to demand change – no new coal, gas, or oil.”

The second demonstration took place outside a business advertising artificial grass or astroturf.

One of the activists was dressed as a dying bee.

Martin Roy of Hemel Hempstead explained: “The evils of artificial grass make a long list. But in short, it doesn’t sustain wildlife.

"It reaches higher temperatures than ordinary grass, a natural carbon store, and causes surface run-off which can lead to flooding.

"A natural lawn acts as an air filter to clean the air we breathe and is beneficial to both wildlife and human beings.

“Plastic grass must be banned.”