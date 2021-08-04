Attacks on police in Hertfordshire rise during pandemic

Attacks on police in Hertfordshire have risen during the coronavirus pandemic, figures reveal.

Home Office data shows 742 attacks on police officers were recorded by Hertfordshire Constabulary between April 2020 and March 2021.

That was an increase from the 714 reported the previous year.

The image has been used for illustrative purposes

Of the attacks in 2020-21, 152 resulted in an injury to the officer, compared to 163 the previous year, while in 590 cases the officer escaped physically unhurt.

Hertfordshire Chief Constable Charlie Hall said: “Every day my officers and front line police staff put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard the public and seeing a rise in the assault numbers is something which is both shocking and upsetting.

"As a force, we are working hard to ensure that anyone assaulted whilst on duty not only gets the support they need, but wherever possible positive action is taken against the perpetrator to ensure they are held criminally responsible for their actions.”

The figures reflect a jump in such attacks across England and Wales, where recorded assaults on officers increased 14% during the pandemic period, to around 37,000.

They included 11,200 which left officers injured.

The creation of “assault with injury on a constable” as a new category of crime five years ago has meant more assaults on officers are now recorded.

However, the Home Office said the figures are still likely to be an underestimate because the categories showing an attack on an officer do not include more serious offences such as attempted murder.

The number of assaults across England and Wales has been described as "disgusting" by the Police Federation, which says many offences involved spitting and coughing during a time of fear over the spread of Covid-19.

John Apter, national chairman of the Police Federation for England and Wales, said the data showed the "disgusting level of violence" faced by officers working throughout the pandemic.

He said: "More than 100 of my colleagues are assaulted every single day – that’s a staggering number and something society must not accept.

"Many of these recorded attacks involve vile individuals who have spat on or coughed at police officers, weaponising the virus and threatening to spread it to them and their families."

Under the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill, the maximum prison sentence for common assault on an emergency worker, including a police officer, is 12 months.

Mr Apter added: "This unjustified violence is a stain on society and needs to be dealt with robustly.”

The figures released by the Home Office also show in Hertfordshire there were 21 attacks recorded on emergency workers, other than police officers, which resulted in injury during 2020-21.

Across England and Wales, that number was 2,282.

The Home Office said it had provided funding to police forces in England and Wales for more than 7,000 Taser devices to help protect officers.

A spokesperson added: "Our brave police officers go to work every day to protect the public and being attacked should never be part of the job.