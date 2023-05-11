Ashridge House, near Berkhamsted opens its historic gardens for summer tours

New public tours of the Repton-designed gardens at historic Ashridge House near Berkhamsted, are running this summer.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a look round the stunning Grade II registered gardens designed by celebrated landscape gardener Humphry Repton for the Earl and Countess of Bridgewater in 1813.

The formal gardens remain intact today as the finest surviving example of Repton’s work and are often referred to as his ‘Garden of Gardens’.

The stunning rose garden at Ashridge House

Set in 190 acres of rolling parkland, Ashridge House’s gardens include formal gardens, flower gardens and fairy-tale woodland. The hidden jewel of Hertfordshire’s country estates, this is the first time the Ashridge House gardens have been open daily to the public and the programme of garden tours is new for 2023.

Tours will be led by Ashridge House’s expert gardens team and will take visitors on an informative and colourful journey through the gardens’ rich heritage and history and sumptuous views. The gardens today include Italian gardens, the rosary and fernery, herb gardens, Lady Bridgewater’s flower garden and Monk’s Garden, which features and armorial design representing the four families who have been associated with Ashridge House.

In May, visitors can delight in a meander through Rhododendron Walk in full bloom and Wellingtonia Avenue, while visitors later in the season will see Liquidambar Walk, an avenue lined with trees, in full colour.

Other distinctive features of the gardens include Lady Marion Alford’s skating pond and moat, now intentionally left dry, and a re-creation of Repton’s planned arbour.

Zora Tyrone, head gardener at Ashridge House, said: “The historic gardens at Ashridge are beautiful and varied, and managed with biodiversity and sustainability at the core of what we do. The gardens’ team are keen to share their knowledge, expertise and how to achieve year-round interest, with visitors during garden tours this summer.”

Following a hearty walk around the estate’s gardens, visitors can relax with a tea or coffee and a bite to eat in the Bakehouse Café.

Opening dates include today (May 11) and Tuesday, May 23, with more dates to be added.

Venue address: Ashridge House, Ashridge, Hertfordshire, HP4 1NS.