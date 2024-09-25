Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hertfordshire’s longest lights trail is set to illuminate National Trust property Ashridge House and its grounds again throughout December.

The trail is set to feature 20 magical light experiences across the Grade II listed property, with more than 30% installations than the majority of other light trails across the country.

Dedicated dog-friendly evenings are set to take place on the light trail on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the trail there will be a Food Village serving a range of locally sourced food and drink, including some festive offerings.

Ashridge House's festive lights trail returns for 2024, with bigger, brighter and more sustainable illuminations than previous years

The trail will be open to the public between November 29 2024 and January 1 2025, with first entry at 4pm and the last at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £13.80 for children and £23 for adults, and can be booked via the Ashridge House website.

David Evans, managing director of Ashridge House said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of Ashridge House Illuminated for 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the overwhelming success of our 2021 and 2022 events, we took the time to plan an even more spectacular experience.

“Opening this November, Ashridge House Illuminated will be the largest light trail in Hertfordshire, featuring 20 enchanting moments, many of which are brand new."

Ashridge House has partnered with SLX, a B Corp company, to ensure this year’s trail is "sustainably minded."

SLX has increased this year’s installation by a third with senior project manager Alex Keighley explaining how it was possible.

“As the venue car park is so close to the beginning of the trail along with the grandeur and extensive gardens, we were able to design a route longer than most other trails, " Keighley said.