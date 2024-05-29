‘Ashridge Babies’ invited to return to their Hertfordshire birthplace during the D-Day Operation in 1944

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Those born in a makeshift maternity wing in a Hertfordshire country house during the D-Day Landings, will gather at a celebration to honour their legacy.

Ashridge House, a Grade I country house once home to Henry VIII, is hosting an event to honour the "Ashridge Babies", born there when the house temporarily served as a maternity hospital during

the world’s largest seaborne invasion.

The occasion will be held on June 23 – the 80th anniversary of the D-Day operation. It was the start of the campaign that eventually led to victory and freedom in Europe less than 12 months later.

Ashridge House WWII Hospital Ward.

The house served as an extension of the emergency wing of Charing Cross Road Hospital, London, offering a safe haven for expectant mothers evacuated from air raids in the capital. From 1939,

Ashridge House treated over 20,000 patients and welcomed 2,700 babies into the world from its maternity ward.

To commemorate the remarkable chapter, Ashridge House has tracked down and invited those born at the hospital, and their descendants, to gather, reconnect, and share their stories.

The celebratory event aims to not only honour the resilience and courage of those who lived through such tumultuous times, but also foster a sense of community among the "Ashridge Babies" and their families.

Ashridge House.

David Evans, Managing Director at Ashridge House, said: “This event offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future. Ashridge House warmly