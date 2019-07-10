Ashlyns Festival is back and bigger than ever in Berkhamsted

A secondary school in Berkhamsted is putting aside the usual cake and bric-a-brac sales by holding a two-day festival this weekend.

Ashlyns School Assicoation (ASA) has come up with an ever-more creative way of raising money for its students, and for the second year in a row will host a comedy and festival.

Last year's festival

With comedians fresh from the professional circuit, live music across two stages, five activity zones, a gin bar, Pimm’s tent and local food and beer, it is a true family festival.

And all profits will go directly back to Ashlyns School to fund things like a minibus to transport students to sports fixtures; specialist equipment for science, textiles, technology and music; dyslexia reading pens and books for children with special educational needs.

“We are so lucky to have beautiful listed buildings and grounds, perfect for hosting the festival,” said ASA chairman Julie York. “Last year’s festival was brilliant, and this year’s is going to be even better.

"And we are hugely grateful to the many local businesses who are so generously supporting us, whether through sponsorship, advertising or renting a pitch. It really is a true community event."

The event will be taking place in the grounds of Ashlyns School, Chesham Road, Berkhamsted HP4 3AH.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for U18s when booked in advance. To book, visit www.ashlynsfestival.co.uk.