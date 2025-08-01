Arriva bus drivers based in Hemel Hempstead are being balloted over potential strike action by the Unite union.

Around 700 of the union’s members, including drivers, have until September 4 to have their say on whether to take industrial action over pay.

The ballot covers workers across both Arriva the Shires and Arriva Kent Thameside, based at five different depots.

As well as Hemel Hempstead, out of which 30 routes operate per day, workers based in Luton, Milton Keynes, Stevenage and Ware are also being balloted.

Any strikes could begin in late September, with members balloted including drivers, managerial and administrative staff, engineers, cleaners and shunters.

Unite claims Arriva has offered drivers an increase of 65 pence per hour, equivalent to 3.82 per cent for a bus driver backdated to January 1 2025.

They describe this offer as below inflation, and claim it comes at the end of a financial year in which Arriva was purchased by new American owners I Squared Capital.

Arriva has been contacted for a response.

Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: "Our members at Arriva work very hard - this is a skilled and stressful job - and should be rewarded for their efforts with a decent pay rise, especially when Arriva is such a profitable company.

"We appreciate local residents may be frustrated with any potential industrial action but the fault lies with the employer.

"We urge Arriva to come back and offer a better deal for our members to avoid any strikes."

