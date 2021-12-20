Apsley Paper Trail in Hemel Hempstead awarded £213,600 to help deal with financial impact of Covid-19 pandemic

The Apsley Paper Trail in Hemel Hempstead has been awarded a major grant of £213,600 from the third round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

The trustees are thrilled to announce the news that the Apsley Paper Trail is among 925 recipients to benefit from this latest round of awards.

The grant will be used to support operations, education and vital conservation work at Frogmore Paper Mill over the coming months.

The trust has lost significant income since the start of the pandemic, but with grants from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Heritage Emergency Fund, they have been able to re-open to the public and continue to welcome visitors, schools, volunteers and the local community.

CEO Elena Lewendon, said: "The support from the Cultural Recovery Fund has helped Apsley Paper Trail deal with the financial impact of the pandemic and build our organisation's resilience.

"Trustees, staff, volunteers and all who care about Frogmore Paper Mill are so grateful for this vital support.

"With this funding, we can realise our ambitions to reach more audiences and inspire them with the amazing story of paper.