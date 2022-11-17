Apsley mum spreads Christmas joy by singing on children’s ward
Spread a Smile currently works in 30 hospitals
A mum from Hemel Hempstead is cheering up children this Christmas by singing in London hospital wards.
Collette Spinner from Apsley visits ill children, along with a team of entertainers from the charity Spread a Smile.
The mum, who has duetted with Boy Zone’s Stephen Gately and sung for George Michael, says that it is the best job in the world.
She said: “I get to do what I love every day and it is great to be able to turn the atmosphere in a room around by making children laugh.”
The 37-year-old remembers singing to one child and her mum said it was the first time she had seen her daughter smile in a month.
Collette explained: “It is a real privilege to be able to work with children and be there to celebrate when they reach a milestone like being given the all-clear from cancer.
“It is the best feeling to lift children’s spirits.”