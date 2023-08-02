Application lodged to transform address in Hemel Hempstead into a children's home

A number of applications have been submitted in the past week

An application has been launched to turn a property in Hemel Hempstead into a children’s home.

If successful, 46 Thumpers would be transformed from a residential dwelling into a place where young people could live under professional supervision.

Further details on the application can be discovered on the Dacorum Borough Council website by searching under the reference number: 23/01735/FUL.

Here are the rest of the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council Between July 26 and August 2:

Reference: 23/01501/FUL

Address: The Active Dacorum Hub The Sports Pavilion Redbourn Road Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Siting of a "living"shipping storage container with "living" walls and a grass roof in the car park area

Reference: 23/01654/UPA

Address: Denbar 62 Scatterdells Lane Chipperfield Kings Langley

Proposal: Single storey roof extension measuring 7.27m deep with a maximum height of 8.82m.

Reference: 23/01735/FUL

Address: 46 Thumpers Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5SH

Proposal: Proposed change of use of residential dwelling to a children's home.

Reference: 23/01736/FHA

Address: 9 Kingsdale Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BS

Proposal: Loft conversion with front and rear dormers and single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01770/ROC

Address: Highfield Northchurch Common Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 attached to Planning Permission 23/00844/FHA - Demolition of existing conservatory, partial demolition of existing gable and adjusted roof design to provide additional living accommodation within the roof space.

Reference: 23/01789/FHA

Address: Trelawney 28 Meadway Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conversion of garage into playroom/alterations to front fenestration, installation of bicycle store and heat pump appliances and construction of base

Reference: 23/01795/FUL

Address: Annapurna Hogpits Bottom Flaunden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of two detached dwellings

Existing consent 21/02260/Ful. comprises one four bedroom chalet bungalow and one three bedroom single story dwelling.

Additional detailed survey information showing existing levels has resulted in an amendment to the design.

Reference: 23/01796/DRC

Address: Land At Green Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by condition 22 (Archaeology) attached to Planning permission 21/03793/MOA - Hybrid application for redevelopment of the site in 4 plots to provide up to 26,640 sqm of new commercial floorspace.

Reference: 23/01798/FHA

Address: 50 Gadebridge Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3EH

Proposal: Part first floor, part single storey, part double storey side extension.

Reference: 23/01799/FHA

Address: 3 Beechcroft Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BT

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 23/01802/FHA

Address: 56 Ninian Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6LZ

Proposal: Two storey side extension

Reference: 23/01805/DRC

Address: 324 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1HT

Proposal: Details as required by condition 2 (materials) attached to planning permission 23/06480/FHA (Alterations to existing side extension. (Amended scheme to 22/01518/FHA))

Reference: 23/01806/FHA

Address: 20 Bridle Way Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 1BS

Proposal: Single storey front garage extension, single storey front, side and rear extension, two storey side extension, extension to front dormer window

Alternative scheme to application Ref 23/01214/FHA

Reference: 23/01807/FHA

Address: Seasons 3 Garden Field Lane Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Replacement of existing hipped roof with gable of same pitch and height, single storey rear extension to replace conservatory, single storey front extension with covered porch, replacement of garage flat roof with pitched roof, conversion of garage to gym, new Velux fenestration.

Reference: 23/01808/FHA

Address: 4 South Dene Gaddesden Row Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer and internal alterations.

Reference: 23/01809/FUL

Address: 81 Green End Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1QW

Proposal: Construction of two semi-detached dwellings and associated parking and landscaping following the demolition of existing dwelling and detached garage.

Reference: 23/01810/LBC

Address: British Natural History Museum Akeman Street Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Re-build top section of existing chimney.

Reference: 23/01811/DRC

Address: St Lawrence Church Church Street Bovingdon Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Details as requested by condition 2 (Archaeological written scheme of investigation)) attached to planning permission 21/03792/FUL (Single storey extension, associated alterations and external works to form a community hall)

Reference: 23/01812/TPO

Address: 5 Regency Court Alexandra Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to tree.

Reference: 23/01814/FUL

Address: Howes Retreat Felden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Provision of an area of hardstanding for agricultural vehicles and equipment

Reference: 23/01815/FUL

Address: Street Record Unadopted Track South From London Road To Westbrook Hay Dell Field And Overbourne Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: The construction of additional parking spaces on two sites known as Dell Field and Overbourne

Reference: 23/01822/RET

Address: Threeways Dudswell Lane Dudswell Berkhamsted

Proposal: Retention of a timber garden shed.

Reference: 23/01825/FHA

Address: 20 Sawyers Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4ED