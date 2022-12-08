A tenant in a Hemel Hempstead flat says his estate agents left a potentially fatal hole in his front doorstep for days.

Alec Biswell says the gaping hole in the steps in front of the Alexandra Road house property was left exposed for days – and could have caused a serious accident.

But the estate agent says it sent contractors out at the ‘first opportunity’ after being reported.

From left: The hole and the area taped off

Alec explained: “There’s no light on the step. I had to put Christmas lights around because anyone could have killed themselves in that hole.”

He alerted the team at Squire Estates on Saturday, November 26. He explained: “I said, ‘You’re gonna have to get someone to go and put a warning sign and cover it up before it gets dark’. And no one came out until Monday afternoon.”

Director of Squires Estates in Hemel Hempstead Jeanette Squire said the company acted on the first business day after receiving the report.

She said: “Contractors were instructed and attended the property the same day to make it temporarily safe whilst the speciality replacement step was ordered. The issue was acted upon at the first opportunity after it was reported.”

On Monday, November 28, the hole was taped off.

But 53-year-old Alec said: “You can see there are more cracks but with this weather coming if they don't do something soon the whole lot’s going to collapse again.”

