Annual music festival returns to Boxmoor church after two years of cancellations

St John’s Church Boxmoor will host 2022 Music Festival after being prevented from holding their annual event due to pandemic restrictions since 2019.

Over three days, the church will hold various concerts which is said will “suit all tastes and ages".

The festival begins on Friday at 12.30pm when organist Miriam Reveley will play.

St John’s Church Boxmoor will welcome concert-goers from next Friday (May 6).

Admission is £3 on the door.

On Saturday, the Dacorum Youth Orchestra will be presenting music from the movies, from 1.00pm to 3.00 pm.

Admission is by ticket available from this link.

Vale Symphonic Wind Band will return to St John’s to perform on Saturday evening concert at 7.00pm.

Rob Wicks will conduct popular tunes from shows like Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.

Admission is £12.

To close the festival, St John’s Church Choir and Friends will perfom many pieces from sacred choral works, at 6.30 pm on Sunday.