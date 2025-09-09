Ambulance stock image. (Photo by National World)

The East of England Ambulance Service has ranked bottom in a new National Health Service league table for ambulance trusts.

The service, which covers Hertfordshire as well as Bedfordshire,Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, received a score of 3.02 in the table.

Trusts are ranked within their league table using both a National Health Service oversight framework segment and an average metric score.

The services are initially ranked into four segments, with the top one for the best performing, and the bottom one for the worst performers.

Inside each segment group, trusts are then ranked by their average metric score, with the East of England service lowest ranked as out of the three segment four trusts it has the highest average metric score.

Three ambulance services are in the top segment, with the North West Ambulance Service having the best score of 1.82.

Chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust Neil Moloney said that the assessment reflects the challenges faced by the service.

“This assessment reflects the ongoing challenges we face - particularly around Category 2 response times and tackling long-standing cultural issues within the trust,” Moloney said.

“But it also demonstrates our huge desire and ambition to improve. We’re absolutely committed to serving our patients.

“Over the past year, we’ve made real progress, driving down response times across the region and improving patient care.

“I am committed to working with our colleagues, partners and patients to address our cultural issues openly and collaboratively, and deliver safe, high-quality care for our patients.”

