An amber health warning has been issued across the East of England as temperatures continue to rise.

The UK Health Security Agency has urged residents to stay safe during the heatwave – and keep an eye out for vulnerable people including the elderly or those with a health condition.

The government upgraded the yellow warning to amber – and it will remain in force until 9am on Monday, June 23.

Temperatures are expected to peak across the area on Saturday June 21, reaching around 31 or 32C mid-afternoon.

Light winds are forecast with very little cloud cover, plus high levels of pollen and UV are expected.

The health security agency is encouraging people to use common sense when the weather is at its hottest by staying cool, drinking plenty of water to maintain hydration and avoiding sunburn.

Individuals are also being encouraged to look out for vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, particularly those with pre-existing health conditions and respiratory or cardiovascular diseases.

David Edwards, lead consultant in health protection at the UKHSA for the East of England said: “Spells of hot weather like this are enjoyed by many of us, but they can make a very real impact on some people’s health.

“That’s why it’s so important we all keep an eye on those likely to be most at risk, people with underlying heart and lung conditions, older people and those with younger children.

“Some people in these groups may not be able to take steps to keep themselves cooler – so if you’re able, ask your friends, family and neighbours if they need any support.”

