Amazon warehouse in Hemel Hempstead to close
Gourock and Doncaster sites will also close
Amazon will shut its Hemel Hempstead’s warehouse in a move ‘to improve the experience for our employees and customers’.
The technology and e-commerce giant employs ‘around 500’ people in Hemel, and said they will be offered roles at Amazon’s Dunstable centre and other nearby locations.
A spokesperson from Amazon said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.”
It added: “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023. We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.
“All employees affected by site closure consultations will be offered the opportunity to transfer to other facilities, and we remain committed to our customers, employees, and communities across the UK.”