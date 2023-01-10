Amazon will shut its Hemel Hempstead’s warehouse in a move ‘to improve the experience for our employees and customers’.

The technology and e-commerce giant employs ‘around 500’ people in Hemel, and said they will be offered roles at Amazon’s Dunstable centre and other nearby locations.

A spokesperson from Amazon said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.”

It added: “As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we’ve launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023. We also plan to open two new fulfilment centres creating 2,500 new jobs over the next three years.