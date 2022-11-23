The team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead has donated £1,000 to Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association in memory of a much-loved and respected colleague who passed away while waiting for a liver transplant.

Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association encourages people to become donors and funds relaxation therapies for patients in hospitals suffering from anxiety. The charity provides advice through personal experience to all who are affected by liver disease.

Advertisement

The donation from Amazon will be used to provide equipment for the liver transplant unit to assist in a faster recovery for patients to return home to their families. In addition, the donation will help towards providing financial and welfare support for relatives to visit patients’ in Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Unit.

Addenbrooke's Liver Transplant Association team

John McEwen, Site Leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “It is incredibly important for the team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead to make this donation in honour of our colleague and friend John Paul Stanhope, who is missed by us all at the fulfilment centre. The services that Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association provide are vital and we hope this donation helps the charity to continue their great work.”

Vincent Douthwaite, an Amazon employee and close friend of John Paul Stanhope, nominated the charity for support. He added: “It’s an honour to support Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association in memory of a loved colleague and friend who we all greatly miss.”

Advertisement

Brian Dean, Chairman from Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association, said: “We would like to thank John and the team in Hemel Hempstead for this gift in their colleague’s memory, and are thinking of his family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time. We hope they’ll gain comfort from knowing his name lives on through the families supported by this kindness.”

The donation made to Addenbrooke’s Liver Transplant Association was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Advertisement