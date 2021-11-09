Amazon Hemel Hempstead donates £1,000 to Young Lives vs Cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Amazon team at the fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead made a £1,000 donation to Young Lives vs Cancer during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The donation to the UK’s leading charity for children and young people with cancer was made in September as part of the company’s global Amazon Goes Gold campaign

Now in its fifth year, #AmazonGoesGold is a global initiative to highlight, support and amplify the incredible work done by many organisations to increase survival rates through life-saving treatments and research.

Each year, Amazon supports and collaborates with childhood cancer organisations across Europe who make it possible for every child affected by cancer to fight for their future.

This year’s charity partners include the Starlight Foundation, Together for Short Lives, and the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Young Lives vs Cancer plans to use the donation from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead to help young people find the strength to face cancer and everything it throws at them.

The charity's social workers help with the impact a cancer diagnosis has on young people’s lives such as having to be away from school, work or university and their friends and family while going through treatment.

Its ten Homes from Home across the UK also offer families a free place to stay nearby the hospital while their child is going through treatment, so they can be together.

Amazon Goes Gold saw the team at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead hold a month-long series of gold-themed events. The gold theme is in recognition of the international colour for childhood cancer.

One of the events this year was a 48-hour PJammin’ party. The team in Hemel Hempstead joined colleagues across the UK by wearing pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their PJs during treatment.

Amazon Hemel Hempstead Site Leader, Imani Change, said: “It’s fantastic to support Young Lives vs Cancer as part of this year’s Amazon Goes Gold campaign and we hope the donation provides a boost to the staff and volunteers who do so much for the children in our community.”

One of the Amazon employees at the fulfilment centre who took part in Amazon Goes Gold is Paula Atanasoaie.

She added: “It’s great that Amazon continues to support childhood cancer organisations both here in Hemel Hempstead and around the world.