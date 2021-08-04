Amazon Hemel Hempstead donates £1,000 to children's charity

A Hertfordshire family support charity has received £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Home-Start Herts offers families the help of a mentor to give practical and emotional support that provides parents with the skills, confidence and strength they need to nurture their children.

The donation from the Amazon team will be put towards helping families with young children who are struggling with the impact that COVID-19 has had on their health and wellbeing.

Mark Keeney, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “Home-Start Herts provides vital resources for families in Hertfordshire, and we are pleased to offer our support with this donation.”

Suzy Moody, strategic manager at Home-Start Herts, said: “We are thankful to the Amazon team in Hemel Hempstead for this boost.

"Like many charities, our services are stretched due to COVID-19, and this donation will enable us to help more families as they cope with the effects of lockdown.”

Home-Start Herts received the donation as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Community donations are one of a number of ways in which Amazon is supporting communities across the UK during COVID-19.