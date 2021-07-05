'Amazing generosity' recognised in Hertfordshire as NHS celebrates 73 years

The impact of the 'amazing generosity' of charity fundraisers and donors on NHS patients, staff and services is being highlighted as the National Health Service celebrates 73 years.

Today (July 5) marks 73 years since the foundation of the NHS and celebrations include NHS 'birthday teas', various buildings and council facilities lighting up in NHS blue, and a special service of thanks at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Thanks to the efforts of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore and countless fundraisers and donors from across Hertfordshire and West Essex, health and care organisations in the area have received many thousands of pounds in grants.

Birthday ‘thank you’ on the cards as the NHS turns 73

These have been distributed over the course of the year by NHS Charities Together, which represents more than 230 NHS charities nationally.

The anniversary is also being used as an opportunity to reflect on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to show how funding through the NHS Charities Together grant programme has been spent so far to benefit patients, residents, staff and volunteers, providing:

> ongoing support for young people admitted to hospital with mental health problems

> tablet devices such as iPads to help people staying in hospital to keep in touch with loved ones through video calls

> new diagnostic equipment for asthmatic and potential asthmatic patients in hospital

> improved staff areas for rest periods and breaks, with comfortable furniture for critical care staff at hospitals

> respite breaks for people caring for friends or family members

> ‘digital inclusion’ workers to support people who are lonely to get online to make friends and access services

> thermal mugs to help staff in community health services minimise the risk of cross contamination in kitchen facilities

> free hot drinks and refreshments for staff working long shifts.

Dr Jane Halpin, Chief Executive for the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Service, said: “On behalf of all of my colleagues and volunteers, I want to say a huge birthday ‘thank you’ for the amazing generosity the public has shown our health and care sector.

"Every sponsored event, charity collection and individual donation, large or small, has made a very real difference during what has been a year like no other.

“We know that many of our local NHS charities continue to apply for grants to benefit patients, services, and the staff and volunteers working within them.