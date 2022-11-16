Almost 100 Hertfordshire firefighters left the service last year, new figures show.

Across England, a record number of firefighters left the industry last year – as unions remain embroiled in a pay dispute during the cost-of-living crisis. The Fire Brigades Union said low pay alongside tighter budgets is to blame for workers leaving.

Home Office figures show 90 full-time and on-call firefighters left the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2021-22 – up from 67 the year before.

This was slightly below the 95 leavers recorded in 2017-18 – the highest number seen since 2009-10, when records began.

Across England, a record 3,359 firefighters left their jobs last year – a 28% increase on 2,628 in 2020-21.

The total number of employees leaving the fire industry, including support and fire control staff as well as firefighters, reached a record high last year (4,640).

In Hertfordshire, 24 other staff left in 2021-22, meaning a total of 114 employees left the service.

The FBU said pay across the industry must be addressed to prevent further departures, with many "unable to pay for their families' cost of living".

Union general secretary Matt Wrack said no firefighters and control staff should have to use foodbanks or struggle to pay bills.

"It is a totally disgusting state of affairs for us as a society," he added.

Early or normal retirement was the most common reason for leaving nationally, accounting for 35 per cent of all departing staff last year.

69% more staff resigned to take up alternative employment in 2021-22 than the year before.

Numbers fell for the 15th successive year to 31,100 as of the end of March, meaning there are now 27% fewer FTE firefighters across England than in 2007, at 42,400.

Mr Wrack said tightening budgets are to blame for numbers declining: "We cannot continue to have a situation where threadbare fire services are meant to keep our communities safe.”

The Home Office said it has "consistently given fire services the resources they need to keep people safe", including £2.5 billion in funding this year.

