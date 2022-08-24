Aldi hiring across county with over 20 positions available in Hemel Hempstead
The supermarket announced that it is looking to hire 70 store colleagues in Hertfordshire between now and the end of the year.
The UK’s fifth-largest supermarket is asking people in Dacorum to apply for over 20 positions it has available as it looks to fill roles across the county.
Aldi’s vacancies include both full-time and part-time positions such as store assistant and stock assistant up to deputy manager.
There are also management apprentice opportunities at Aldi stores on Maylands, Redbourn Road and London Road.
The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket on track to create 2,000 permanent new roles across the UK this year.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.
Last month, Aldi announced a second pay increase this year for its store colleagues.