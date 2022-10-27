Eight-year-old Orson Grimer met MPs in Westminster on October 18 to urge the government to support and fund the life-changing programme which helped him learn to listen and speak.

Orson, who was born severely deaf, and his family from Aldbury, joined Auditory Verbal UK in the Houses of Parliament ahead of Loud Shirt Day (October 21) – an international awareness day for challenging perceptions of what deaf children can achieve.

Orson met more than 20 cross-party MPs, including event sponsors Caroline Noaks and Rosie Duffield, as well as Angela Rayner and Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Deafness, Lilian Greenwood.

Mei, Martin, Orson and Avril outside Parliamnet before meeting MPs to call for more support for all deaf children

He spoke to them about deaf children having the same opportunities that he had.

Orson also talked about Auditory Verbal UK’s mission to ensure every family who wants their deaf child to learn to listen and talk is able to access an Auditory Verbal programme through the NHS and publicly funded services in their area.

Orson’s mum Avril said: “We took the decision to support Orson to learn to listen and speak and with the help Auditory Verbal UK it has changed not just Orson’s life but our life as a family.

"Being deaf is not a learning disability and all deaf children should be given the opportunity to access the right support for them so they can achieve their potential.”

She added: “We really hope our message that urgent support and funding is needed was not only heard by the MPs we met but that they take it back and share it with colleagues to make the change needed.”

Auditory Verbal UK’s chief executive Anita Grover explained that all children have the right to develop language and communication so that they can achieve their potential in life.

She said: “Early and effective support is vital whether parents wish for their child to use spoken language, sign language or both.

“We know that 92 per cent of deaf children who could benefit from Auditory Verbal therapy are unable to access it.”