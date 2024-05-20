Alcohol related deaths down from 15 in Dacorum latest ONS figures show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were 11 deaths in 2022 due to health conditions as a consequence of alcohol in Dacorum, according to new figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It was down from 15 deaths the year before, and a fall from 13 in 2019, before the pandemic.

Across the UK, there were 10,048 deaths from alcohol-specific causes – a record high and 33 per cent higher than in 2019.

Alcohol Change UK, chief executive Dr Richard Piper said: "Each one of those deaths is a tragedy, representing a person who has had their life cut short and has left behind people who are grieving and miss them every day.

'Alcohol is cheaper, more available and more heavily marketed today than ever before', says an expert. Image: John Stillwell

"Years of inaction on alcohol harm has led to this, and the heartbreaking thing is these deaths were totally avoidable.

"Our Government has the responsibility and the power to put preventative measures in place, including proper regulation of alcohol marketing, clearer alcohol labelling, and a minimum price for a unit of alcohol."

Between 2012 and 2019, deaths specifically attributed to alcohol were "stable", the ONS said.

ONS health statistician David Mais added: "Alcohol-specific deaths rose sharply with the onset of the pandemic, and today's results show a continuation of that trend, with deaths around a third higher than in 2019."

In terms of alcohol-specific deaths from 2020 to 2022, there were 10.7 deaths per 100,000 people in Dacorum.

This was below the national rate of 13.8 per 100,000 for England.

Sir Ian Gilmore, chairman of the Alcohol Health Alliance UK, said: "We are in the midst of a public health crisis and the lack of government action to prevent the lives lost and resulting devastation for families, friends and communities is a shameful failure in public policy.

"Despite what we are often told by the alcohol industry, the evidence shows it’s a complete myth that this is a problem for only a small minority.

"Alcohol is cheaper, more available and more heavily marketed today than ever before. As the death toll reaches record levels, so do the profits of the multibillion-pound drinks industry."