AgeUK Dacorum celebrated by council for efforts during pandemic in community awards

A local community group has been recognised for its dedication to helping older people in Dacorum.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 5:29 pm
AgeUK Dacorum won an award for its hard work during the pandemic to help older people in the borough.
AgeUK Dacorum has won an award from the borough council at its annual Community Grant awards.

The council awarded the group with the Dacorum Compact Partnership Award for creating a technology project to help keep older adults connected during the lockdown through bingo, quizzes, music events and more.

When restrictions eased, the group worked to deliver gardening activities to its members.

David Pearce, Chief Executive of AgeUK Dacorum said: “Through the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers AUKD is able to continue to support older people and their carers.

“We are therefore delighted that our work during these difficult times has been recognised by receiving this prestigious award.”

The awards focused on projects that had helped the community during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

AgeUK Dacorum covers Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring, Markyate, Kings Langley and surrounding villages.

