Action to improve road safety in Leverstock Green Hemel Hempstead ‘does not go far enough'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents packed a meeting on Tuesday to voice concerns following the launch of a 'Save our Lane' campaign in March, as reported in the Gazette (11/6)
The meeting was also told skip lorries, 32-tonne trucks, and other large HGVs use the lane as a rat run, ignoring the 7.5-tonne limit and jeopardising the safety of children walking to local schools.
Residents claimed the current width restrictions on the road inadvertently encourage speeding as motorists rush to beat oncoming traffic.
They also argued the lack of signage warning about pedestrians crossing into or coming from Bunkers Park further exacerbates the risk, with pedestrians often having to edge out dangerously to cross safely.
Key local figures at the meeting included Councillors Andrew Williams, Jan Maddern, David Taylor, and Robin Bronham, along with members of Leverstock Green Association and Chambersbury Lane Association.
Cllr Williams told the meeting several action points had been agreed. These included repeating a speed survey, budgeting for a raised platform at one of the priority gates, and installing one speed hump to slow down traffic, along with additional signage.
However, campaigners argue the measures, planned for next year, do not address the immediate dangers faced by pedestrians.
They also criticised the lack of consultation over the anticipated increase in traffic due to the park’s regeneration. And they are urging police to enforce laws against large heavy goods vehicles using the lane, ‘as their presence not only breaches the highway code but also endangers lives’.
Spokesperson Nicola Catlin said: “The local community is calling for quicker and more comprehensive action to ensure the safety of pedestrians on Chambersbury Lane.
"With the council promoting pedestrian-friendly policies, it is inconceivable that priority has not been given to pedestrian safety. The residents’ message is clear: swift and decisive action is needed to protect the community from the dangers posed by speeding traffic and heavy vehicles.
"The campaign organisers are determined to continue their efforts until all crossings into Bunkers Park have raised platforms and the lane’s speed is significantly reduced.
"Despite the SANG report last year and the regeneration plan for Bunkers Park aimed at encouraging visitors away from Ashridge, there has been no additional funding allocated for pedestrian crossings. This oversight has left pedestrians at considerable risk, contradicting the council’s initiative to promote walking over car use.”