A dozen trainee detectives join Hertfordshire’s police family

Twelve new trainee detectives are now on duty in Hertfordshire after the first all-female passing out parade at the constabulary.

One of the trainee detectives will be based in Dacorum.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall congratulated the new police officers at their passing out ceremony at police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City last Friday, January 21.

With family and friends of the student police officers watching online due to coronavirus restrictions, the latest accelerated detective constable programme cohort threw their hats in the air with glee after receiving certificates from the Chief Constable. One of the 12 women was unable to attend the event.

Mr Hall said: “This is the first time we’ve had an all-female passing out parade in Hertfordshire. It is always a pleasure to welcome new police officers to the constabulary and this cohort were full of enthusiasm for the job.

“The list of former professions was inspiring, including a teacher, an IT professional and even two of our former emergency call handlers from the force communications room.

"They are all looking forward to long and rewarding careers in policing.”

The student detectives start at their initial postings across the county on Monday, January 31.

Two of them will be based in Bishop’s Stortford and Broxbourne, with one each in Borehamwood, Cheshunt, Dacorum, Hertford, St Albans, Three Rivers, Watford and Welwyn Hatfield.

Their 20-week training included a mixture of classroom based and practical sessions, covering a vast range of topics including law and powers, personal safety and dealing with volatile situations, first aid and safeguarding vulnerable victims.

They also undertook the College of Policing’s national investigators’ exam. On-the-job training continues for many months until officers are declared fit for independent patrol.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, David Lloyd said: “It’s great to see even more officers joining the constabulary and building on what is already the largest police service in the history of Hertfordshire.

"Policing offers fantastic career opportunities, and it welcomes those from all parts of our communities.”

If you feel inspired to become a Hertfordshire police officer, visit the force's police officer recruitment website to find out how to apply and register your interest.