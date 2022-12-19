A 94-year-old care home resident in Hemel Hempstead has starred in a Cinderella pantomime, playing the role of Prince Charming.

Tony Waterton, who lives at The Lodge on Broad Street, is a former member of the operatics society and has experience in playing leading roles.

Staff from B&M Care Homes put together a script filled with jokes and songs, and starred alongside Tony in the pantomime.

Tony with the cast

Tony said: “It was great to be back on stage again shame about the actresses, but we sure had a great time and a good old sing along.”

The cast included: Ugly sisters - Kate from St Matthews Care Home and senior carer Leah; Cinderella - Sarah and the Fairy Godmother - Margaret. The women from B&M Care Homes have visited other local homes to spread some festive cheer with the Christmas show – getting residents and staff involved.

