3,840 people say 'No' to parking proposals in Kings Langley

Dacorum are proposing to restrict on street parking in Kings Langley High Street to no more than an hour.

The proposals have outraged traders and local people who say it will destroy their High Street and 3840 have signed a petition objecting to the proposals.

In response to Dacorum’s consultation on their revised parking tariffs, a petition containing 3,840 objections to the proposals for Kings Langley was delivered to the Borough Council from local people and traders.

Alex Smith of Dream Doors said “. The council has made this difficult to object to, by lumping together all Dacorum’s High Streets and dividing the on and off-street parking into two separate objections; Objectors need to make sure they refer to Kings Langley.”

Matthew Price, Howard Button, Jennie Lydon deliver petition

The consultation runs until 31st July, so anyone wanting to object has very little time. “If anyone needs help, they can ask any High Street shop.” added Alex

“Dallings have a laptop and someone to help you fill in the form. The library has computers you can use (you must be registered to have a library card). The volunteers will help you fill in the form. There is no time to lose.”

Local villagers argue that restricting on street parking to no more than an hour would be counter-productive for the Borough Council and catastrophic for traders.

“Everyone loves our High Street because of it’s small, independent shops,” said Howard Button, Parish Council Chair, “but these proposals will drive shoppers to places like Sainsburys in Apsley with their free parking. Everyone should object to these proposals at: https://letstalk.dacorum.gov.uk/."