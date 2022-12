Can you spot your child in these?

After taking a peek into The Gazette’s archive, we have found pictures of nativities from over ten years ago, featuring some of Hemel Hempstead’s little angels.

These cherubs will be teenagers, or even adults, now.

Take a look through these images and see if you recognise any of the pupils:

1. December 2005 Three-year-old Ryan Needham at Holtsmere End School, Hemel Hempstead. Photo: dave satchel Photo Sales

2. December 2007 Nativity concert at Jupiter Drive School, Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Dave Satchel Photo Sales

3. December 2007 Nativity Play at St. Cuthbert Mayne School, Hemel Hempstead. Photo: Ward Photo Sales

4. December 2007 Reception class at Jupiter Drive School, Hemel Hempstead Photo: dave satchel Photo Sales