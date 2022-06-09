Scouts from Hemel Hempstead’s 1st Aplsey group celebrated the Jubilee with a group event on Sunday (June 5).

The scouts had an hour of fun at Cloud 9 in Jarman Park before they walked back to their headquarters to join the Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs for a picnic lunch.

The children enjoyed entertainment from Skittleman via Zoom as they has their lunch indoor due to the poor weather.

Squirrels, beavers and cubs met Commodore Tim on Sunday.

The Squirrels, Beavers and Cubs had spent the morning enjoying activities like craft, food, fire and circus skills. They also got involved with a royal game of 'Jubilee Bingo'.

Later, the children were joined by Commodore Tim Hennessey RN, one of the deputies to the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire.

They asked lots of questions which Commodore Tim happily answered for them - most of which were said to be about his sword.

The children enjoyed a Jubilee cake.