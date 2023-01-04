12 unclaimed estates in Hemel Hempstead that you could inherit if you have these surnames - how to claim
Here is a list from the Treasury of all the unclaimed estates in Dacorum
A list of unclaimed estates in Hemel Hempstead has been made public by the Treasury, so if your surname is one of these, you might be in the money.
When a person dies without a valid will and no one from their family steps forward to claim their assets, the estate is considered to be unclaimed.
When this happens, the deceased person's assets are "ownerless property" and are under the possession of the Crown. However, if family members think they are entitled to a portion of the deceased's relative's property, they have 12 years from the time the Crown takes possession of the estate to come forward.
The Treasury will accept claims for unclaimed estates from before 1997 up to 30 years from the date of death, subject to no interest being paid on the money held if the claim is filed after the 12-year window has passed.
Who is entitled to an unclaimed estate?
According to the government website, if someone dies without leaving a valid or effective will the following are entitled to the estate in the order shown below:
husband, wife or civil partner
children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on
mother or father
brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children (nieces and nephews)
half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood or their children). ‘Half ’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
grandparents
uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children). ‘Half’ means they only share one grandparent with the deceased, not both
If you are, for example, a first cousin of the deceased, you would only be entitled to share in the estate if there are no relatives above you in the order of entitlement, for example, a niece or nephew.
Surnames of the unclaimed properties in Dacorum:
Byner
Dace
Field
Giroth
Hannon
Hobbs
Jeschke
Milton
Scrivener
Smith
Veder
Winter
How to claim an unclaimed estate
Anyone who believes they might be entitled to a share of an unclaimed estate should contact The Treasury on the government website.