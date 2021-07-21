11-year-old child taken to hospital after collision with car in Hemel Hempstead

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old child was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Hemel Hempstead this morning (Wednesday, July 21).

Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to a location outside Nash Mills Church of England Primary School on Belswains Lane at around 8.50am following reports of a collision between a child and a red Alfa Romeo Giulia.

An 11-year-old child was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering a head injury and is being treated as serious, but stable in hospital.

Stock image

The driver remained at the scene and assisted officers with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made.

Acting Detective Sergeant David Burstow, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “As part of our investigation into this incident I’m keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have useful dash cam footage.

"I’d also like to speak to anybody who witnessed this incident and has not yet come forward to police.

“This was a busy time of the morning with parents in the area on the school run, so please get in touch if you can assist.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at [email protected]"