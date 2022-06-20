10-year-old from Hemel wins £1,000 for her school in Jubilee art competition

A primary school student from Hemel Hempstead has been given £1,000 by Riverside Shopping Centre for her winning artwork in a Jubilee competition.

Lizzy, from Chambersbury Primary School, was presented with the cheque on Thursday (June 16).

The ten-year-old, who drew a tea party design, was awarded the money for her school by the Operations Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre, Phil Stiff.

Lizzy with her family and staff from her school.

Her headteacher, Mrs Chapman-Cotter said: “The exhibition is such a wonderful celebration of the Jubilee and really showcased the talented young artists we have in Hemel. We are delighted for Lizzy and are extremely proud of her.”

Ian Welland, Centre Manager for Riverside Shopping Centre said: “It was so lovely to see Lizzy presented with her prize and cheque, and we were thrilled that her teachers and family were able to attend the occasion.”

The art exhibition, opposite H&M, is open for the public to view from now until July 2.