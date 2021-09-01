Residents in Dacorum have rated their doctors' surgery across a number of different factors – including the overall experience whilst visiting the practice.

Haverfield Surgery, in Kings Langley scored the highest for overall experience with 97 per cent of patients describing it as good - broken down as 81 per cent very good and 16 per cent good.

In a year when GP appointments were more likely to be a phone call than a face-to-face meeting, it seems patients’ satisfaction with their local surgeries has remained high.

That’s according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

The 2021 GP Patient survey was published in July – with fieldwork taking place between January and March of this year.

Are you happy with your local GP practice? Here we reveal the GP practices in Dacorum - part of the Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group area - which were voted the best by you.

Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said they were ‘very good’.

1. Haverfield Surgery There were 510 survey forms sent out to patients at Haverfield Surgery, in Kings Langley. The response rate was 52 per cent. Of these, 81 per cent said it was very good and 16 per cent said it was fairly good.

2. The New Surgery There were 114 survey forms sent out to patients at The New Surgery, in Tring. The response rate was 45 per cent. Of these, 73 per cent said it was very good and 19 per cent said it was fairly good.

3. Highfield Surgery There were 480 survey forms sent out to patients at Highfield Surgery, in Hemel Hempstead. The response rate was 31 per cent. Of these, 72 per cent said it was very good and 20 per cent said it was fairly good.

4. Manor Street Surgery There were 129 survey forms sent out to patients at Manor Street Surgery, in Berkhamsted. The response rate was 49 per cent. Of these, 68 per cent said it was very good and 27 per cent said it was fairly good.