10-month old sisters with whiskers are still kittens in all their glory and would love a fur-ever home in Dacorum

Meet Tibbles and Bubbles, the 10-month old sisters with whiskers who are still kittens in all their glory and would love a fur-ever home in Dacorum.

These two lovelies are very active, inquisitive and good climbers! They will be homed together. They are shy on first meeting new people but once they are settled, they are both very sociable cats.

They love playing together, are very bonded, but also quite happy for you to play with them; they love their laser pointers and rod toys.

Tibbles and Bubbles

They are quite happy for cuddles and love a good brush. They would like to be homed in a family environment where they can get plenty of attention, with older children.

They would like access to a secure garden away from main/through roads after their settling in period.

Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

If you have space in your heart and home then visit the Cat Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

CAT PROTECTION HEMEL AND BERKHAMSTEAD FACT FILE

The team support cats, kittens and their owners in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, covering postcodes: HP1, HP2, HP3 and HP4.

Run by a small team of dedicated, cat-loving volunteers, Cat Protection is dedicated to improving the lives of cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, working to find loving new homes for local cats in their care, offering support with neutering, and lost and found cats, as well as general education and awareness within the area. You can find out more about the work of Cats Protection online.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by our branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.