Partnering with Hertfordshire Mind Network to promote good mental health in the county

With more focus on mental health than ever before, important strides are being made but there are still barriers to break down.

To that end a donation of £5,000 has been made to Hertfordshire Mind Network to kickstart the partnership which will run until May 2024 for a year with Boston Scientific, a leading global medical device company.

Both will collaborate on a variety of fundraising and awareness raising activities.

This donation will help Hertfordshire Mind Network in continuing to deliver a range of mental health services for both adults and young people across Hertfordshire. Louis Breese, Fundraising and Engagement manager at the charity said: “We see increasing demand for our work which demonstrates how much availability of mental health services matter. This fundraising partnership with Boston Scientific will enable us to provide services to more people who need us. We count on this kind of support from local companies who give back to their community.

"It is important to have a holistic approach to proactively manage mental health so that we build happy and healthy futures for ourselves, loved ones, and communities,” said Amit Popat, country lead for UK and Ireland at Boston Scientific.

“Our employees are active in supporting charities and we are delighted to work with Hertfordshire Mind Network to raise awareness and funds for its local services.”

