Oscar winner delights audience with Churchill story at Tring Cinema

An Oscar winner dropped into delight cinema fans in Tring.

Tring Cinema were delighted to welcome an actual Oscar winner to their screening of The Darkest Hour, the story of Winston Churchill at the beginning of the Second World War.

The talented David Malinowski, who was awarded with both the BAFTA and Oscar for best make up and hairstyling on the film, hosted an introduction and Q&A session on his extraordinary work transforming renowned actor Gary Oldman into Churchill.

David spoke about the great detail and precision that was required to create the make-up and make it appear as natural and realistic as was admired in the film shown. He answered their questions from technical details to the glitz and glamour of the red carpets.

Lee and Steffi from Tring Cinema said: “Thank you so much to David for joining us and sharing details about his great talent and all the work involved behind the cameras. It was a truly special evening and we are still all in awe of Oscar.”

Tring Cinema is a local community pop up cinema based at the Nora Grace Hall. Next on the schedule is the critically acclaimed film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri on October 19. www.tringcinema.com